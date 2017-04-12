Netball tournament raises £4,300 in Coedpoeth woman's memory

Thousands of pounds was raised for charity in the name of a woman who died after battling an eating disorder.

Anna Louise Matthews, who lived in Coedpoeth, Wrexham, died at home on November 21, 2016, aged 31.

North East Eagles netball team hosted a tournament in honour of Anna, who had anorexia, at Glyndwr University sports centre, the place where team members first met her.

Debbie Kelly, from the North East Eagles netball team, said: “Anna loved her sport, especially her netball. She played with pride for both her county, country and of course North East Eagles.

“She was a gifted player who put her all into every game. Even when Anna became too weak to play, she would still come and cheer on her team mates.

“It seemed fitting to hold a tournament in her name, at her home ground.”

Anna was a pupil at Ysgol Bryn Tabor, Ysgol Morgan Llwyd, Yale College and Glyndwr University.

She was a netball player for many clubs and the Welsh netball team, loved swimming, dancing, singing and was an avid supporter of Wrexham AFC and Manchester United, as well as following the Welsh football and rugby teams.

Anna worked at JJB, Ernest Jones, Scottish Power and at Ysgol Morgan Llwyd.

The day was a complete success, with raffles, bake sales and competitions and brought together players along with friends and family of Anna’s.

In the final, North East Eagles took on Hafod Johnstown.

During Anna’s netballing days she had played for both teams and support was divided equally between the two teams.

The final was quick paced with Hafod Johnstown making an excellent start and taking an early lead.

Determined not to be beaten on home ground North East Eagles fought back relentlessly and swooped in to take the victory.

The North East Eagles would like to give special thanks to Anna’s mother, Gaynor Matthews, for continually supporting and helping them through the hard times.

A spokesman for the team said: “We were honoured to receive our medals and trophy from Gaynor. She is an inspiration to us all.”

Following the tournament a fundraising party was held at the Racecourse stadium and in total, more than £4,000 was raised for the charity B-eat.

The evening was a sell-out and people came together participating in raffles, games, auctions and even dance offs to help raise money.

Anna’s two sisters, Kayleigh and Amy, worked tirelessly to obtain some amazing raffle prizes, which ranged from beauty treatments to a television set.

In total, £3,334 was raised in Anna’s name, with a donation of £1,000 from Barclays bringing the total to more than £4,300.

Debbie added: “A special thank you to everyone who played in the tournament, donated or who was involved in the day.

“There was an overwhelming amount of support throughout the day and night. We know Anna would have been proud of us.”