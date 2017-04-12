Fresh appeal as Panorama beauty spot near Llangollen in flames again

Another fire broke out at a popular beauty spot just 24 hours after a huge blaze.

Firefighters were again called to the Panorama near Llangollen a day after a deliberate gorse fire which spread along the Panorama Walk, below Trevor Rocks.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed they were called back out to the scene at about 9.50pm on Monday after the blaze reignited.

Thirty square metres of gorse and bracken caught fire and one crew, as well as an off-road appliance from Llangollen, attended.

They used five beaters to extinguish the blaze, which was put out shortly after 10.30pm.

@Llangollenfire tweeted: “21:49 Fire in the open Panorama. Same place as yesterday’s incident. Thanks to the callers calling it in, the faster we get to it the better.

“Also if anyone sees people acting suspiciously or driving off from a burning mountain please ring 101 with details and descriptions.”

Firefighters had fought the blaze from shortly before 7.30pm on Sunday until the early hours of yesterday and kept watch until shortly before 7am, nearly 12 hours later.

After the blaze on Sunday a resident who lives directly below the Panorama Walk described her family’s terror and hit out at the firebugs, after a similar incident a few weeks ago.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed the family’s feelings in a strong letter to the Leader in a bid to make the perpetrators think about what they are doing.

She said: “For many of us who live, work and holiday in Llangollen, the outstanding view of the panorama with its impressive rock forms, lush vegetation and roaming wildlife provides us with a peaceful place to take picnics, ramble and complete outdoor activities.

“Recently the disrespect for this beautiful area has escalated and become dangerous.

“[On Sunday night] we watched as fire services tackled the second fire in as many weeks… fearful that this time it was even closer to our home.

“It is alarming and scary to begin to decide what to do if we are unable to evacuate via our driveway.

“We watched as once again wildlife and vegetation were destroyed.”