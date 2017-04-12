Devastation as Broughton aviation firm fails to find buyer

More than 120 jobs are to be lost after a buyer could not be found for an aviation company.

People are said to be devastated after Marshall Aviation Services Ltd, which employs 126 people in Broughton, announced it is to close.

It comes after a consultation period on the future of the company.

Unite Wales described it as a “devastating blow”.

Dave Griffiths, Unite Wales regional officer, said: “The closure of Marshall is a devastating blow for the workforce, their families and the economy of North East Wales.

”A facility has existed on the Hawarden Airfield since 1930, providing well paid secure employment in the area for more than 80 years.

”The majority of the workforce that remain have long service and are highly skilled.”

He added: “Unite’s priority is to ensure our members valuable expertise and skills are not lost and are transferred to other employers in the sector.

”Unite will do everything we can to ensure the devastating effects of this closure are minimised as much as possible.

”We will continue to engage in meaningful and effective consultations with the employer in line with the statutory process.”

Talks will now begin on the terms of closure.

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant said that he had spoken with the Welsh Government about what help could be offered to staff.

He said: “It’s a blow for industry in the area to receive this confirmation that Marshall Aviation Services is to close its Broughton site.

“I’ve been in touch with the Cabinet Secretary for Economy Ken Skates and I know his officials are doing all they can to help my constituents during this difficult period for them.

“Marshall Aviation Services’ staff are highly employable so I hope they’ll be well placed to take up work at nearby companies such as Raytheon and Airbus.

”If this isn’t the case the Cabinet Secretary has confirmed the Welsh Government programme ReAct will be used.

”This incentivises companies to take on people who are under notice or have recently been made redundant and provides funding for any training they may need to transfer or update their skills.”

A spokesman for parent company Marshall Aerospace and Defence said: “After detailed discussions with the trade unions over the last two weeks, we have come to a mutual conclusion on the future of the business at Broughton.

“Sadly, we have been unable to identify any viable options to continue trading as a going concern. As a result, we will now start the process to close the business.

“We will continue to work with the unions, via collective consultation, to discuss and explain the options available during this difficult time for our employees.”