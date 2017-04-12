Plasterer from Flint went behind pub bar and stole Grand National sweepstake cash

A man stole the £90 Grand National sweepstake from a pub.

Plasterer Michael Lee Jones, 28, was arrested following the burglary at The Britannia Inn at Halkyn on Saturday.

It turned out that he was responsible for a series of other offences including the theft of jewellery at a property in Denbigh where he had been working as a plasterer.

Jones, of Cornist Hall Cottages in Flint, was subject to a suspended prison sentence at the time.

He was jailed for 14 months by deputy district judge Gerallt Jones at Flintshire Magistrates Court yesterday.

He admitted a series of offences – the theft of the Grand National sweep during a burglary by going behind the bar at the pub in Halkyn; the theft of jewellery valued at £2,500 from a house in Middle Lane, Denbigh, where he was working last November; two breaches of a restraining order not to approach his former partner at Conwy and Llandudno last November; driving while disqualified, criminal damage to two cars and a house window in Bethesda in December, an assault in Bethesda, failing to answer his bail at Caernarfon Magistrates Court in February and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence from August of last year.

Prosecutor Justin Espie told the Mold court that on Saturday Jones went into the pub at Halkyn, had a drink and ordered some food.

He left after partly eating his meal and it was noticed that £90, which was the Grand National sweepstake, was missing.

A check with the recently installed CCTV showed Jones going behind the bar while the manageress had popped out.

He had been seen driving in Halkyn on Sunday when he was a disqualified driver.

It emerged he had been responsible for further sets of offences.

A restraining order had been made in 2013 not to approach his former partner but twice in November he approached her home and car shouting and gesturing.

The theft at Denbigh was a breach of trust. Jones was carrying out plastering work at the property in Middle Lane and jewellery had been taken from a jewellery box.

His fingerprints were found on the box.

A debit card had also been taken and used on two occasions to purchase cigarettes to the value of £15.

The random damage offences had occurred at Bethesda.

Cars had been damaged and the assault involved a pregnant woman who had been sitting in a car at the time the damage occurred.

Solicitor Andy Holliday, defending, said the initial breaches of restraining order occurred during difficulties with contact to his child.

He sought solace in alcohol and cocaine, ran up a debt and the most serious offence, the theft of the jewellery at Denbigh, occurred at a time when he needed to pay it off.

Jones had been living at Bethesda at one stage but his use of drink and drugs meant the collapse of his new relationship.

Jones appreciated he was going immediately to prison and that the suspended sentence would be activated without a shadow of doubt.