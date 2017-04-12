National radio listeners hear about Wrexham's drug problems

Wrexham’s town centre police inspector spoke on national radio about how the force is tackling problems with psychoactive substances.

Appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Drive programme, presented by Tony Livesey and Anna Foster, Insp Paul Wycherley was part of a discussion on the synthetic drug Spice after reports of anti-social behaviour in urban communities across the UK.

Insp Wycherley said: “This problem is replicated in Wrexham, albeit on a smaller scale. We have a cohort in Wrexham town centre of about 30 people who frequently use this substance.

“They then enter what has been described as a zombie-like state for 20 to 30 minutes where we can do absolutely nothing with them whatsoever other than safeguard them and protect them.

“They then come around and seem to behave pretty normally for the next 20 minutes or so but they tell us this substance is so addictive that they can’t wait to get the next hit.

“What we are seeing is people using it repeatedly through the day. The same people are coming to our attention time and time again.

“These are people who we would describe as being from our chaotic community. They are people who are at the lowest ebb. Some of them are homeless and certainly some of them are addicts to other controlled substances.

“These are people who have had real challenges in life and they turn to this for some sort of comfort. Health-wise they are creating a danger to themselves, which our officers have to deal with on a daily basis.

“Last Thursday, all day, the town centre officers in Wrexham were dealing with people who were under the influence of this product and they dealt with nothing else.

“That gives you an idea of the scale of the problem. We have a PSPO (Public Space Protection Order) in Wrexham and we work very closely with Wrexham Council to enforce that.

“The maximum penalty for a breach of that order in the courts is a fine and quite frankly, it is very unlikely that these people can pay a fine.

“What we do, which is a little bit pioneering, is on March 30, we opened up a church in the town centre and my officers coralled people who we know take this substance, brought them in before they used it for the first time that day and helped them engage with drug and alcohol agencies, homeless services, trying to get these people back to normality.

“That allowed us to benchmark exactly what the problem is so we’ve now got data to work from and a plan going forward to hopefully reduce instances of anti-social behaviour in our town centre.”