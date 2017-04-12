Police sting snares college chef from Wrexham who sent lewd pictures

College chef David John Owen has been locked up after a court heard how he sent two pictures of his manhood over the internet, believing he was chatting to a 13-year-old schoolgirl.

But it was a police sting – it turned out that the girl was an undercover police officer.

Mold Crown Court heard how Wrexham man Owen was repeatedly told she was only 13 but he called her “sexy bottom” and twice he sent her a photograph of his naked genitalia on the Kik social messaging application.

He also asked for photographs in return.

As the conversations continued they exchanged mobile phone numbers – and that enabled police to identify him.

Officers were then around to his then home at Heol Offa, Johnstown, where he lived with his nurse wife and stepdaughter, to arrest him.

Owen, 35, who has since been living with his mum at Bethania Road in Acrefair, was jailed for 10 months yesterday.

He admitted two charges of attempting to cause a girl aged 13 to indulge in sexual activity.

Owen, described as a chef at a higher educational establishment who is currently suspended from his job, was ordered to register with the police as a sex offender for 10 years.

A 10-year sexual harm prevention order was also made which among other things means he must make his user name and passwords available to the police if he uses the internet – and he must not approach children online.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said they were “worrying and quite depraved offences”.

He told Owen: “It is quite plain to me what sort of images you wanted from this child.

“You sent her photographs of your naked genitalia and that is what you expected back from her.”

For some weeks last autumn Owen believed he was communicating with a child aged 13 the judge said. He asked for photographs and asked her to delete their messages.

“You knew what you were doing was wrong,” he said.

Owen sent photographs of his manhood and asked for pictures of her and of her mother.

“In reality you were conversing with an undercover police officer but you were not to know that.

“You believed she was a girl aged 13,” Judge Rowlands said.

He added young girls had enough to deal with in society without the likes of Owen, a man in his 30s, going on social media for their own sexual gratification.

Barrister Jade Trufail, prosecuting, said the offences took place between September and November of last year.

On the Kik application, he believed he was in contact with a girl aged 13 from Manchester but the profile had been set up by an undercover officer.

Very quickly Owen started messaging her, called her “sexy bum” and asked for photographs of her.

He asked if she wanted naughty pictures of himself, sent two of his own manhood and asked her to send images to him.

In October Owen gave his mobile telephone number which meant he could be traced.

Officers went to his then address in Johnstown where he originally claimed he did not know she was only 13.

Barrister Oliver King, defending, said that his client was a man of good character who had been messaging at night when his wife, a nurse, was at work.

It afforded him some escapism from some of the difficulties and stresses in his life.

Owen had not made any specific requests for her to engage in any particular sexual conduct and he never turned menacing of threatening, or tried to blackmail the girl.

Owen was deeply ashamed and embarrassed by his conduct which was clearly out of character, said Mr King, who added references spoke highly of him.

A police officer who knew him socially had told how he had been on nights out with him and he had never had any concern about his attitude towards children.

Those sentiments were echoed by his wife who described him as a hard-working man, a devoted husband and father, who had supported her through some tough times.

Mr King had suggested a suspended prison sentence which would mean, if he kept his job, he could continue to support the family.

Owen also hoped he could repair the relationship with his wife.