Polish man injured after family carried out racist attack in Connah's Quay

A Polish man was attacked in the street simply because of his nationality, a court heard.

Victim Przemyslaw Zylinski was attacked by three men and was subjected to racist abuse, Mold Crown Court was told yesterday.

At one stage a man stood over him brandishing a machete in the middle of the road.

Anthony James Stagg, 52, of Bethel Place, High Street, Connah’s Quay, denied a charge of wounding with intent but after his trial started, his guilty plea to a straight wounding charge was accepted by the prosecution.

Stagg’s daughter Toni Ann Stagg, 19, of Broadway, Connah’s Quay, denied a charged of racially aggravated public order but changed her plea after the jury had been sworn in to hear the case.

She will be sentenced today but was told by Judge Niclas Parry that she would not go immediately to custody.

Anthony Stagg will be sentenced next month along with his son and another man.

Chad James Stagg, 20, of Bethel Place, Connah’s Quay, and Daniel Butler, 19, of Maes Afon, Flint, previously pleaded guilty to wounding Mr Zylinski with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on Connah’s Quay High Street on May 27 last year. All remain on bail.

Barrister Michael Whitty, prosecuting, said the victim was racially abused and then attacked in the street for no other reason than his nationality.

He and his friend were repeatedly told to “go back to their own country” before he was viciously attacked by a group of men, some of whom were armed with weapons.

Mr Whitty said: “He was left seriously injured on the tarmac of Connah’s Quay High Street.”

The victim and his friend were making their way to their local takeaway when they initially came across a group of two men and a woman.

One of them said he had been attacked by a Polish man earlier and despite their attempts to say it was nothing to do with them it was clear the group was spoiling for a fight. One had a metal baton or piece of piping.

The victim and his friend walked off as the abuse continued but unfortunately they came across the group again after they got their food.

The court was told the woman used racist language towards them, Chad Stagg repeatedly spat on the victim and then the attack occurred.

A large Mercedes van arrived and others joined in – and one of the group said the complainant had hit his sister which was not true but heightened emotions.

The victim was set upon and tried to get away but he was chased and further attacked by the group.

At one stage he found himself in the middle of the road and one of his attackers was standing over him brandishing a machete.

Fortunately at that point taxi arrived and the attack came to an end. The taxi’s dashcam showed Anthony Stagg standing over the victim who was left with unpleasant injuries which included cuts and lacerations, some of which were described as extremely significant.

He also had an eight centimetre cut to his head together with injuries to the face and body.