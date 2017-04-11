Llangollen Railway rebuild is moving full steam ahead

A funding push has been launched as work continues on the 40-year effort to rebuild Llangollen Railway.

Volunteers have poured countless hours into the ambitious project, which is currently focused on constructing its Corwen station.

Clwyd South MP Susan Elan Jones visited to mark the occasion of the launch of the Corwen The Big Push share brochure.

During the course of the train journey, she was reminded of the huge volunteer effort over the past 40 years to rebuild Llangollen Railway.

On arrival at Corwen, Ms Jones was escorted around the site by project manager Richard Dixon Gough, who explained the work that had been completed to date, which has been done in the main by volunteer effort, and the construction that is still required to complete the terminal station.

The Corwen Central project was costed at about £500,000 of which Llangollen Railway anticipate some funding from The Welsh Government European Development Fund.

The remaining funds will come from share pucrases and donations.

The event was held to showcase the project so far and encourage people to make a donation or purchase shares.

The spring 2017 share brochure is available on request from the Llangollen Railway office.

Susan Elan Jones said: “I am most impressed with the progress that has been made since my last visit in 2016 and the effort of all the volunteers who have been involved in this project.

“I note that for work to continue financial support is imperative. An essential part of this support is the launch of the share brochure to encourage much needed funds.”

Llangollen Railway chairman, Peter Lund, added: “We are very grateful for Susan Elan Jones visiting the Corwen site today.

“Completion of this project in time for the 2018 season is wholly dependent on financial support from share purchases and donations.”