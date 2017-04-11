Rival Flintshire crematorium bidder expresses disappointment over outcome

A funeral director is disappointed after losing in his bid to build the county’s long-awaited crematorium.

Edward Davies, of J E Davies and Son, said he remained convinced that his proposal, for a crematorium at Starkey Farm in Northop, would have had a lesser impact on the area.

It comes after his legal challenges over permission for Oxfordshire-based Memoria to build a crematorium on land at Kelsterton Lane near Connah’s Quay were thrown out.

Mr Davies also said he had since found out that a proposed road improvement scheme from the Welsh Government ran across his proposed site.

He said: “I am obviously disappointed that we are not going to be building Flintshire's crematorium at the Starkey Lane site, which I firmly believe would have had the least impact on the village of Northop.

“However, I am pleased that Flintshire will soon have this much-needed facility.

“It has now transpired that the Welsh Office had already earmarked the land at Starkey Lane for the Deeside Corridor Improvement Scheme as the red route actually goes through our proposed site.”

The Welsh Government said any suggestion of bias was untrue.

A spokesman said: “We completely reject any suggestion of bias against the crematorium plans

“No land has been earmarked for either of the two options to reduce congestion and improve connectivity, safety and resilience in the Deeside area as no decision has been made on the preferred option.

“A public consultation on the ‘red’ and ‘blue’ routes commenced in March for a period of 12 weeks to seek the views from all stakeholders.

“All comments will be considered in conjunction with the technical and environmental appraisals before a preferred option is selected and developed.”

The battle over who should be permitted to build the crematorium came to an end last week after a series of legal challenges were rejected.

Memoria has said it now hopes to have the facility open by next year.

Memoria was given the go-ahead to build its £4 million crematorium following a six-day planning inquiry in August last year.

Following this, Mr Davies attempted to challenge the decision in the High Court, but the challenge was deemed “not arguable”.

He then challenged this decision, but following a hearing last month, this was also refused.