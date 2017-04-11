Laughs galore as Ken Dodd tops variety concert bill in Mold

Legendary comedian Ken Dodd headlined a talent-packed evening which helped raise money to save lives.

The “Master of Mirth" headlined Mayor of Mold Anthony Parry’s Variety Concert at Theatr Clwyd on Sunday, which helped raise vital funds for the town’s Save a Life appeal.

It was announced at the concert, which also saw performances from Holywell’s Richard and Adam, that the £25,000 target – which will see 25 defibrillators installed across the town – had been reached.

Cllr Parry said: “It was an excellent concert – it was first class and it has been a sell out since January.

”We have reached the target that we promised to [charity] Welsh Hearts and we have all the money for the defibrillators.

”It has been hard work but I knew we could do it.”

The concert also saw performances from 10-year-old Buckley girl Gracie Mellalieu, who has the rare disease Morquio Syndrome.

Other performances included baritone singer and tree surgeon Twm Tegid, a former pupil at Maes Garmon in Mold, Angie Parker, a nursing sister at Mold Community Hospital, and soprano Sioned Terry.

There were also performances from sisters Manon and Lleuwen Hedd, from Denbigh, and dancers from the Elsber School of Dance in Buckley, who are soon to represent Wales at the Dance World Cup in Germany.

Cllr Parry added: “Everybody was brilliant.

”The concert has been a great way to cap off the Mayoral year.

”We have already had some defibrillators installed and the rest have been ordered and are set to be installed.

”I have heard that one of the defibrillators has been used to help somebody who was suffering a suspected heart attack.”

As part of the fundraising campaign, run in conjunction with Welsh Hearts and St John’s Ambulance, a further fundraiser with Paul Martin from BBC’s Flog It will be held.

The event will take place at Theatr Clwyd on April 23, with tickets costing £12.

For more information, call Mold Town Council on 01352 758532.