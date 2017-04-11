Man from Shotton took his girlfriend’s car without consent

A MAN has been jailed for driving a stolen van and for stealing his girlfriend’s car but was released immediately due to time spent on remand while awaiting trial.

Billy Perks, 26, of Butler Street, Shotton, pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court to one charge of making off without payment, one charge of driving while disqualified, one charge of taking a vehicle without consent and one charge of aggravated vehicle taking.

He also pleaded not guilty to one charge of aggravated burglary which was due to be heard yesterday but the prosecution accepted the plea and offered no evidence in relation to the charge.

Dafydd Roberts, prosecuting, told the court that on October 18, 2016 Perks visited his girlfriend’s parents home to “have a shower”.

Mr Roberts said Perks and his girlfriend later had a short conversion before Perks left. A short time later Perk’s girlfriend realised her Renault Megane had been taken without her consent. It was later found with a smashed windscreen and dents in the roof.

On October 22 Perks was seen on CCTV at a petrol station in Shrewsbury filling a Renault Vivaro van with petrol before leaving without paying.

Mr Roberts said that the van had been stolen the night before from a garage in Tarvin. The person who stole the van has not been found. Perks, however, was driving it while he was disqualified from driving.

Mr Roberts said that Perks had 22 convictions for 59 offences.

Peter Moss, defending, said that Perks had already spent the equivalent of six months in prison while waiting for his trial to start.

Judge Nicolas Woodward gave Perks a four month prison sentence for the crimes and banned him from driving for 12 months.

Judge Woodward said that because he had already served the time while he was on remand awaiting trial he would be released immediately.