Man from Bagillt who took car fled from police across rail lines

A man who took his sister’s Audi A3 car without her consent ran off across railway lines when approached by the police.

David Rush, 21, was arrested in a field after the police air support unit helicopter was called out to assist at Bagillt in March.

Rush, of Bron y Wern, Bagillt, did not have a driving licence and was not insured to drive.

He picked up a friend and put a bit of petrol in the car, but fled when approached by the police.

Officers could hear branches breaking in the dark and realised he had run off across the railway lines, Justin Espie, prosecuting, told Flintshire Magistrates Court yesterday.

Rush admitted unauthorised vehicle taking, not having a driving licence or insurance and trespassing on a railway line, which put him in breach of an earlier conditional discharge.

He was placed on a 12 month community order with rehabilitation and 100 hours unpaid work.

Rush was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge – together with £150 compensation to his sister after she had to pay that much to get her car released from a pound.

He was also banned from driving for a year

Rush told police he could not believe what he had done.

“It is my sister’s car,” he said. “She didn’t know.”

Probation officer Pamela Roberts told the court Rush found the keys earlier in the day and decided to take the vehicle later.

But he could not explain why he had done it.

Phillip Lloyd Jones, defending, told the Mold court the two siblings were still speaking.

Rush accepted he had acted very foolishly by running away when the police turned up on the scene but he had been apprehended very quickly.

Co-defendant Christopher John Barnes, 22, of Woodfield Avenue, Flint, admitted allowing himself to be carried in the car and he was ordered to carry out 40 hours in addition to the hours on a community order he is already serving.

Barnes was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge and he was banned from driving for six months.