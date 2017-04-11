Man fixing his car outside home in Mold was subjected to racist abuse

A Romanian man repairing his car outside his home in Mold on a Sunday morning was subjected to racist abuse.

Marcel Andreescu did not respond to the abuse which seemed to anger David Hett.

Hett, 52, of Bron Alyn in Mold, admitted a racially aggravated public order offence following the incident at King Street in Mold on the morning of February 5.

Hett, who said he was not a racist, had been having a bad morning, Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold was told yesterday.

He was placed on a 12-month community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work, and £85 costs and a £85 surcharge,

Magistrates said they had added an additional 40 hours because of the racial aspect of the case.

Prosecutor Sheyanne Lee told how the complainant attended the police station on the Sunday morning.

He said he had been fixing his brake pads outside his home with a neighbour and a friend when Hett approached.

Hett was living in the same area at the time and was agitated, swearing, calling him a “f...... Romanian” and telling him on several occasions to “go back to his own country”.

He was aggressive and when the victim did not react that seemed to make him worse.

Hett told him to watch out and added: “You cannot believe what can happen in the dark.”

The victim feared for his safety and was advised to go to the police. He feared Hett was following him and that he might be hurt.

A witness, a man from West Africa who had been in the UK for 17 years, told how he found his behaviour distasteful and advised the victim to go to the police.

Fiona Larkin, defending, said that day her client returned to the property believing the victim had tried to blame him for something he had not done.

He was angry, but knew his behaviour was not appropriate.

Miss Larkin said: “He does not consider himself to be racist.

“He has worked with people from many different countries. There has never been an issue over where people come from.”

Hett wished to apologise to the court and to the complainant for his behaviour.

Miss Larkin said her client had already been punished because he worked as a delivery driver but when he informed his employers of the charge they “let him go”.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said Hett knew his behaviour was unacceptable.

“He informs me he had been having a bad morning and took it out on the victim,” said Mr Connah.

“He tells me he is not a racist and he did not display any racist attitudes.”

The court heard Hett was living with his wife and mother who would be housebound without him.

He had a good work ethic and wanted to get back to work as soon as he could.