Public’s help leads to legal highs seizure in Wrexham, police say

POLICE believe they have made a significant breakthrough in preventing the spread of so-called legal highs in Wrexham.

New psychoactive substances, formerly known as ‘legal highs,’ are highly addictive and can send their users into a ‘zombie’-like state for half-an-hour at a time.

Town centre inspector Paul Wycherley says a quantity of one form of the substance, known as ‘Black Mamba’, has been seized from an address in the town.

Last month the inspector spoke candidly to the Leader about the influx of the drug in the Wrexham area, and urged people with any information about the supply to get in contact with police as they get to grips with the issue.

He says that information from the public since then has been vital in helping to make the seizure.

Insp Wycherely said: “As a result of the appeal we received information from the community and a search warrant was issued.

“A significant amount of the product was seized and it has been sent off for analysis.

“Two people are currently under investigation.”

When speaking to the Leader last month, Insp Wycherley said officers needed to build up their intelligence in order to cut off the supply of the drug.

With this seizure he said progress had been made and is hopeful it will lead to more results.

“The message we want to send is that as a result of this seizure our intelligence picture for the supply of this product has improved,” he added.

“We are very grateful to the public for its help with this because, although it may be the case that this seizure is only the tip of the iceberg, it could also be the key to unlocking the door to more.

“I am aware of the impact of this drug on the community and the users, and very aware there was an apparent Black Mamba-related fatality in the Midlands at the weekend.

“I want to reiterate my plea to the public of Wrexham to continue to help us and be wary of these products.”