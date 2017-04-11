Dishwasher blaze at flat in Marford prompts warning from fire service

A fire involving a dishwasher has prompted an appeal to ensure electrical items and white goods are in good working order.

Firefighters from Wrexham were called to the flat on Hawthorn Road, Marford, shortly after midday on Sunday to deal with a fire in the kitchen.

Crews used two hose reel jets and four sets of breathing apparatus to tackle the fire, which caused 100 per cent fire damage to the dishwasher.

Stuart Millington, senior fire safety manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Often in fires we encounter items which are subject to recall but are still being used by residents.

“We would appeal to all residents to ensure their electrical items are in good working order, and to log on to the recall register to check on the appliances in their home.

“The majority of products in your home will be safe but you should regularly check to ensure none of your household appliances are subject to a recall.

“To check items under recall please visit www.electricalsafety first.org.uk

“If you are concerned about a product that doesn’t appear on the recall list, stop using it immediately and make your concern known to the retailer, manufacturer or local Trading Standards office.”

Mr Millington added: “Always ensure new electrical items are registered, so manufacturers can contact you in the event of any problems.

”Go to www.registermy appliance.org.uk for more information and to register your electric products.

“Also, electrical appliances need to be operated to manufacturers’ instructions and residents should take simple steps to cut the risk of an electrical fire.

“Don’t overload plug sockets, regularly check for worn or frayed wires, unplug appliances when not in use, keep appliances clean and in good working order and fully unwind extension cables prior to their use.

“Our advice is to be as prepared as possible in the event of fire, by ensuring that working smoke alarms are fitted in your home and that you have clear escape routes to enable you and your family to exit your home as quickly as possible.”