Chester FC: Matty Waters sets 60-point aim ahead of Lincoln City clash

MATTY WATERS believes the 60-point mark remains a ‘realistic’ goal for Chester with five games remaining.

The Blues travel to leaders Lincoln City tonight (7.45pm) at the start of a daunting week where they face three games in just six days, with a trip to Forest Green on Good Friday and a home clash with Woking to follow on Easter Monday.

The Blues lie in 14th on 52 points following Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 home loss against York City, their sixth straight home defeat, two shy of the club record for home losses in a row, which was set back in 2007-08.

Teenage midfielder Waters, who was restored to the starting line-up at the weekend, feels Chester need to head to Sincil Bank tonight with a positive attitude and is confident they could cause a ‘real upset’ to blow open the title race.

“We want to pick up as many points as possible between now and the end of the season,” he said.

“We know how difficult trips to Lincoln and Forest Green will be, it’s back-to-back Tuesday and Friday but we want to test ourselves against the best teams in this division.

“If we can take some points there then we still believe 60 points is within our reach. The belief is still there and our away form has been strong of late.

“We can give them a good challenge, and why not try and cause an upset? If we could go there and get three points it would blow the title race wide open so I imagine Tranmere and Forest Green might thank us for it.

“It would certainly make it interesting at the top.

“We’ll be back in this week, working hard as always and striving to be the best we can.”

The Blues produced arguably their worst home performance of the campaign in their weekend loss to Gary Mills’ York, mustering just one shot on target in a desperate 90 minutes of football.

“It was very disappointing. On the back of a great away win at Torquay we wanted to go into this game with lots of confidence and finish as close to 70 points as possible but it was a disappointment for us,” Waters continued.

“York are digging deep down the bottom but there’s no excuses from our point of view. We should have been the better side and should have got three points.

“We made a bright start but unfortunately second-half we never got going or passed the ball as well as we can.

“The run isn’t something that has gone through our minds. The fans have been brilliant, both home and away, they’ve stuck by us and away at Torquay last week they travelled in their numbers and we gave them a good performance.”

The 19-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Chester, has found himself out of the team since the end of January, originally dropped from the line-up by Jon McCarthy and he then picked up a shoulder injury which kept him out for three weeks.

A first-half injury to Evan Horwood at Torquay enabled Waters to get back on the field of play, and he rewarded McCarthy with a performance full of energy as Sam Hughes’ late strike sealed a 1-0 win, their third victory in a row away from home.

“I was delighted to get the early call at Torquay, especially with the experienced players on the bench,” he added.

“It’s unfortunate for Evan but hopefully I’ve done enough to get a run in the team between now and the end of the season. The gaffer showed a lot of faith in me and I wanted to reward that with three points against York but it wasn’t to be unfortunately.

“We’ve got a big squad and there’s competition for places but I’d like to think I’ve tried my best and want to keep myself in the side.”

Asked if he’d like to sign a new deal to remain at the Deva, Waters replied: “Of course I’d like to stay here, I’d be delighted.

“The club is going in the right direction and I want to be part of that, and try to help this club ultimately regain the Football League status which it deserves.”