Motorists urged to avoid Wrexham main road after collision

Published date: 10 April 2017 |
Published by: Jonathan Grieve
Motorists are being advised to avoid a main road after a crash involving a van and a motorbike.

Emergency services were called to the Mold Road roundabout off the A483 shortly before 4.30pm.
 
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at about 4.25pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a van and a motorbike on the Mold Road roundabout in Wrexham.
 
“A crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene.”
 
PC Rebecca Gilpin tweeted: "Collison on Mold Road Wrexham, please avoid Mold Road and Plas Coch Road for the meantime. Thanks"

