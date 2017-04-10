Motorists urged to avoid Wrexham main road after collision

Motorists are being advised to avoid a main road after a crash involving a van and a motorbike.

Emergency services were called to the Mold Road roundabout off the A483 shortly before 4.30pm.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at about 4.25pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a van and a motorbike on the Mold Road roundabout in Wrexham.

“A crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene.”

PC Rebecca Gilpin tweeted: "Collison on Mold Road Wrexham, please avoid Mold Road and Plas Coch Road for the meantime. Thanks"