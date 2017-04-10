‘Exhausted’ Wrexham bus station shop tenants say they are sick of excuses

TENANTS at Wrexham’s main bus station say they are “exhausted” of listening to excuses to drug issues in a letter to the First Minister.

The group of tenants have written to Welsh Government First Minister Carwyn Jones asking for some relief in their business rates to help them, as they feel Wrexham Council has not done enough in reaction to the national spotlight being shone on drug abuse at the King Street station in March.

Signed ‘Tenants of Wrexham Bus Station’ the letter, seen by the Leader, states: “We are writing collectively as tenants of Wrexham Bus Station.

“We wish to express concern over the management of the station and how lawlessness has gone unchallenged. This has led to the point that there has been severely damaging reports in the local and national press.

“Councillors of Wrexham council constantly repeat that they are purely administrators of policies of Welsh Assembly.

”If this is truly the case, it is our opinion that they are failing miserably and you may like to review the situation.

“The council are blaming the police, the police are blaming the council and both go back to the Welsh Assembly.

“Ultimately all of the bad press is affecting our trade significantly.

“As you will have witnessed on your previous visit to the bus station on April 15, 2016, we have a diverse range of shops but we are all suffering with this common issue.

“With the national bad press in recent weeks there has been very little defence from the council to limit negative impact which will be to the detriment of the whole of the town centre for years to come.

“Our MP has raised questions to the council about the management of the station for the last two years with no response.

“Utmost, what we find most shocking is that no council officer has visited the bus station to convince us that anyone is taking ownership of the issues that have resulted in the damaging press.

”Everyone is blaming the councillors and North Wales Police and while the police have had a presence in the station, we are disappointed that the local council lead member, Cllr Mark Pritchard has remained silent about the media reports.

“At a nightsafe meeting on February 14, 2017 the two lead council members present were advised that the station was a time bomb waiting to happen.

”They fully denied that there was still an issue at the facility and were unwilling to partake in a meaningful discussion regarding the station.

“Just as they were on February 14, the issues are still here, the homeless are still here, the drug addicts are still here, the dealers are still here, the shoplifters are still here, but they have simply moved down the road less then 100m now causing more distress to other businesses, while leaving us with a negative impact.

“We are exhausted of listening to excuse after excuse, we pay our business rates and in return we expect an element of service.

“Therefore Mr First Minister, we are asking for a substantial business rate relief, until a time when we can be convinced that the Welsh Assembly Government, Council and NWP can prove competence in managing the situation.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said Wrexham Council has the option to offer discretionary rate relief.

He said: “The First Minister has followed this issue closely and will respond directly to the concerns of the bus station tenants.

“Local authorities are able to offer discretionary rates relief if they believe it is in the interest of local taxpayers and this should be discussed directly with the council.”

Wrexham Council was approached for a comment but none was received before the Leader went to press last night.