Residents in Greenfield hit out at coastal path junk and recycling centre raiders

A BEAUTIFUL coastal footpath is being blighted by junk left by fly-tippers.

Dog walkers who use the footpath next to the Flintshire Council recycling centre in Greenfield are outraged at the mess left by fly-tippers and by people who are breaking into the facility and stealing household goods donated for recycling.

People have been seen filling wheelie bins with household items, such as televisions, from the centre and taking them to waiting vehicles and discarding items that they don’t want.

There are also blocked culverts near the centre which could be a potential flood risk but one resident, who did not wish to be named, said nothing is being done about it.

Residents living near by are also disgusted by the amount of dog mess on the path and believe a lot needs to be done to clean up the area and make it safe for everyone.

Ian Williams, who walks his dog on the path every day, said he saw a man dismantling a TV set under the railway footbridge and believes people are getting into the facility through a hole they have created in the fence.

The 62-year-old said: “People go down and wave at the cameras. They just don’t care. We came down here about 5.30am and could see people there.

“They’re using the bins to fill up. I’m just fed up with it.

“People are going in, finding what has been left, repairing it and then flogging it so I believe. It’s disgusting. I don’t care what they take but when they leave it round here it makes me really angry.

”I love taking my dog out out but the fly-tipping and the state of this path is ridiculous and it’s been ruined. It’s a mess.

”They haven’t got any idea what they are doing to the environment.”

Mr Williams said people are taking refuse bins from the site and filling them up with items from the recycling centre and with what flytippers have left.

He added: “It’s really getting me down and it’s such a shame. This has been going on for a long long time and its about time something was done.”

Andrew Farrow, Flintshire council’s chief officer for planning and environment, responded to the residents’ concerns.

He said: “All fly-tipping which has taken place immediately outside the recycling centre has been removed at the earliest opportunity.

“We continue to monitor any further tipping along the coastal path and, where it is regularly occurring, will see what steps can be taken to prevent further incidents.”