Deselected Bagillt councillor brands treatment from party members 'appalling'

A decision not to select a Flintshire Council cabinet member as a Labour candidate was “not a witch-hunt”, party members insist.

Sitting councillor Kevin Jones will not contest Bagillt East ward in May’s county council elections after he was not nominated to contest the seat.

Cllr Jones claimed Labour Party members in the ward “wanted a lapdog” and had been planning to deselect him as the party’s candidate “for a few years”.

However Brian Doleman, secretary of Bagillt Labour Party, said the decision not to select Cllr Jones was “not a witch-hunt” but people had become “fed up” with him.

He added the highly controversial introduction of speed humps in the village were “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

Cllr Jones will be replaced as Labour candidate in the Bagillt East ward by Kevin Rush who will contest the single seat ward alongside Independent Rob Davies and Peter Dolan of the Welsh Conservatives.

In neighbouring Bagillt West ward, Labour candidate Mike Reece has been re-elected to Flintshire Council unopposed.

Cllr Jones, cabinet member for waste strategy, public protection and leisure at County Hall in Mold, said he was “rather peeved” but despite pleas for him to stand as an Independent candidate he was not willing to put himself forward against the official Labour choice.

He said Bagillt Labour Party had acted in an “underhand, but not unexpected way”.

“It wasn’t my decision not to stand,” he said. “The party decided to deselect me and had been plotting to deselect me for a few years now.

“As a cabal they decided this.”

He added: “I’ve been involved for more than 20 years. It’s been coming for some time and I’m absolutely gutted.

“They wanted a lapdog and I wasn’t prepared to do it.

“I’ve done enough in this community to warrant more respect than that.

“The treatment has been appalling.”

Cllr Doleman, who is seeking re-election to Bagillt Community Council in May, said he had been a long-term supporter of Cllr Jones but the deselection decision was a democratic one.

He said: “He wasn’t representing Bagillt Labour Party in the way we needed him to.

“He never discussed issues with us. He was his own man.

“Another candidate put their name forward and the members voted for him instead.

“Kevin didn’t put newsletters out, hold surgeries and basically members got fed up with him and felt it was time for a change.”

Cllr Doleman added the speed humps in the village had been a major sticking point over Cllr Jones’ selection. “They were the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

But he added: “There was no plan, no scheme, nothing of that nature.

“It wasn’t a witch-hunt, it’s a democracy and generally people got fed up.”

Connah’s Quay councillor Aaron Shotton, council leader and leader of the Flintshire Labour Group, paid tribute to his outgoing colleague.

He said: “Kevin worked hard for the people of Bagillt.

“The best recycling results in Wales are a testament to his hard work as cabinet member, as is the significant capital investment into Ysgol Glan Aber, of which he is chairman of governors.

“Under his stewardship we successfully defended leisure services and created the first workers’ mutual in Wales.

“Clearly we are disappointed that he isn’t standing but it was done democratically by the members of Bagillt Labour Party who pick their candidates.”