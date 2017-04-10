Community house cash benefits local residents in Holywell

Organisations working in the community have been awarded shares in funds left over from a community house which closed down in 2014.

The Strand community house in Heol-Y-Brenin, Holywell, was opened from 1997 until 2014.

It was handed over to Flintshire Council by Holywell town councillors as they were unable to continue their work due to financial issues.

According to Cllr Karin Davies, it was supposed to be a “stepping stone” in the town, as there were plans to turn the house into a community centre but she said that would have been an “awful lot of money”.

She also believed the Strand has now been turned into a privately-owned home.

But with the funds left over from the house, community leaders have donated a share of more than £3,500 to various organisations in Holywell including Holywell Town Juniors football team, St Winefride’s Church, St Peter’s and St James’ churches, the Good Companions of Holywell Hospital, Holywell Band, Treffynnon Cyntaf Scout group, Holywell Cadets, the Autumn Club and Holywell Derby.

Cllr Edward Palmer said: “It’s a pity we had to give the community house back to the county but it’s also a bonus that local organisations have benefited.”

Cllr Davies added: “I have been involved for a long time with the house. It was a sad time when we had to shut it down, but of course with all the things that have been going on since then we only just decided what to do with money that was left over.

“We found out how much money we had and decided the fair way would be to give it out to organisations in Holywell.

“I can say we had that money for a number of years. We were careful with what we spent it on and the donations we gave out when we shut the house down.

”We were trying to save money to go on to the next step [of building a community centre] but unfortunately that could not have happened.”