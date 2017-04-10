Painting a vision of how revamped market in Wrexham will look

AN ARTIST has painted murals to give people an idea of what the People’s Market development will look like once completed.

The pair of bright new murals painted by a Wrexham artist, will bring colour to one of the town centre’s main market buildings, on Chester Street, and give visitors a vision of the £4.5 million arts and culture development.

Artist Emma Jayne Holmes has produced the murals in the South and North Arcade of the People’s Market depicting the interior of the new OW People’s Market – an arts development which will bring together markets with cultural and creative spaces.

The murals were painted last month after consultation with traders, and form part of a wider effort to revamp the South Arcade, along with cleaning and redecorating work.

Floors have been jet washed, upper windows cleaned, and the South Arcade walls and shopfronts are being repainted, with new signage to be applied to the shops.

Emma consulted with South Arcade traders before working on the painting, and it was their suggestions that led to the ‘trompe’d’oeil’ style design, which gives the impression of the arcades opening out onto the new centre.

Some of the designs featured in the murals include the results of a ‘design your own market stall’ activity, at which children had the chance to put forward their own design ideas for some of the new stalls.

Emma said: “After consulting with the stallholders, we opted for a mural that would illustrate plans for the People’s Market, and to show the other markets are not closed.

She added: “I’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response to the work – regular visitors have made special detours to view progress on the mural.

“I’ve also had a lot of support from the South Arcade traders.”

Jo Marsh, arts leader with Wrexham Council, said: “We’re very pleased Emma Jayne was able to undertake this work in the arcades of the People’s Market and provide an early look at how the OW People’s Market will look once work is complete.

“We’re also glad market traders had the chance to have their input, and thank all those children who took part in designing their own market stalls to give us an idea of how they want OW People’s Market to look.”