Holy pop culture! Fans meet their heroes at Wrexham Comic Con

Legions of pop culture aficionados met a galaxy of stars at a major event in Wrexham.

Wales Comic Con Part One attracted hundreds of fans to Glyndwr University for the weekend event.

A host of names from film, TV, wrestling, video games and comic books signed autographs and posed for photographs with fans at the show, which is one of two Wales Comic Con events at the university each year.

Among the many guests were former WWE stars Mick Foley, Lita and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

Also appearing were the likes of The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno, Malcolm Goodwin of iZombie fame, TJ Thyne from Bones and a slew of names from Buffy the Vampire and Game of Thrones.

Video game enthusiasts had the chance to meet Matt Ryan, Paul Amos and Victoria Akin, who starred in the Assassin’s Creed series.

Comic con goers could also attend guest panels, cosplay competitions and video game tournaments, as well as browse merchandise stalls.

Wales Comic Con has grown into one of the biggest event’s in the region’s entertainment calendar.

From humble beginning in 2008 when 100 visitors attended, the event later added a second yearly show and last year drew more than 20,000 across two installments.

Footfall from the event is thought to provide a significant boost to businesses in the county borough.

Organiser Jaime Milner previously told the Leader that the aim for 2017 was to “try to solidify attendance”, increasing the total or matching it at the very least.