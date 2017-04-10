Superheroes at Gwersyllt school raise a bumper sum for Jaxon

Pupils wore superhero capes and masks to help one of their school friends who is seriously ill.

Children at Gwersyllt Community Primary School wore the colourful costumes when they took part in a sponsored walk in aid of six-year-old Jaxon Langford, who has incurable cancer, and his family.

Lucia Pritchard, chairman of the school’s parent teacher association, said: “Jaxon is so brave and is always smiling despite all that he has been through.

“The PTA felt that organising this event would give the children the opportunity to help their school friend create some special memories with his family and put some more smiles on his face – a superhero event for their very own superhero.”

More than 90 children, including some from Bradley Village Playgroup, took part in the walk around Alyn Waters Country Park, which so far has raised £5,470.

Jaxon, from Bradley, also joined in the event.

Wrexham Riders Motorcycle Group also wore superhero costumes to lead the walk and were joined by school staff.

Headteacher Catrin Pritchard said: “I was very impressed by all who turned up to support us. The walk and the fundraising efforts by the children have been fantastic.”

Refreshments, a cake sale and tombola were held after the walk at Bradley Cricket Club.

The event was organised by the school’s PTA as parents and children wanted to support Jaxon, who was diagnosed with a stage four neuroblastoma in November 2015.

Doctors told his parents Gareth Langford and Danielle Brindley-Langford earlier this year that Jaxon’s cancer was incurable.

Mrs Brindley-Langford said: “The superhero walk was fab, every minute was great and it was a massive and unexpected turnout.

“Jaxon had a great time seeing all his friends, big and small.

“To raise this amount of money is amazing – we cannot thank the pupils, their sponsors, the school, the PTA and everyone else involved enough for their amazing support.”