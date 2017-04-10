Paper mill in Deeside counts cost of waste rules breach

International paper manufacturer UPM Kym, based at Shotton Paper Mill, on Deeside, has been fined £28,000 with £50,000 costs.

One of its contractors, Parry and Evans of the Deeside Industrial Park, was fined £8,000 with a £50,000 costs bill.

It all boiled down to one employee of the contractors failing to apply for a permit. The offences dated back to 2013.

When the error was discovered, a new one was granted.

A judge at Mold Crown Court said the nature and gravity of the case had been transformed.

It was accepted the two companies were being prosecuted following the failure of an employee of the contracting company to renew a permit.

Following legal arguments Parry and Evans admitted operating a regulated site otherwise than authorised by an environmental permit and knowingly permitted controlled waste to be deposited on its site.

UPM admitted knowingly causing the operation of a facility for the recovery of waste by Parry and Evans without a permit.

Judge Niclas Parry said the sentence brought to an end protracted litigation.

The prosecution had been brought by Natural Resources Wales and arose from the involvement of the two companies at various stages in a business that involved the export of baled waste paper to China.

It was originally alleged the exported waste was heavily contaminated but those allegations had been dropped previously.

UPM, which produced newsprint and other paper from Shotton Mill, purchased waste paper from a number of sources including local authorities.

That which was not used in the paper process was sold on and exported.

The waste was transported by sub contractors including Parry and Evans and both companies operated under permits and exemption rules.

Judge Parry said “this sad state of affairs” were to a significant degree due to difficulties which arose during a transitional period during a change of regulations.

The requisite permit was not applied for with the result that Parry and Evans operated the site without one for some months.

There was no suggestion of environmental damage.

“The harm caused is to the reputation and credibility of the regulatory regime. The fact that two significant companies have failed to comply with that regime is a matter of concern and undermines the efficiency and public perception regarding the regulations,” Judge Parry said.

He said he did not ignore that it was the failure of one employee tasked and properly instructed as to how to make an application which led to the prosecution and added there were no aggravating factors.

Both companies had no previous convictions, their remorse was shown by an immediate remedy the day after the breach was discovered, and both companies had proper concern for their responsibilities as corporate citizens, the judge said.

When the permit for the Deeside site operated by Parry and Evans was applied for, it was immediately granted.

Mark Harris, for Parry and Evans, said the person appointed to apply for the permit had failed to do so during a change in the regulations.

It was immediately remedied and the process, which had gone on before, continued unchanged.

David Travers, for UPM, said the company was a responsible one which took such matters extremely seriously.

Immediate steps had been taken to rectify the situation, there was no financial gain, and it was clear that it was a large company which worked to the highest standards and took all its responsibilities very seriously indeed.

“This is a much regretted incident,” said Mr Travers.

Proceedings against Stephen Evans, as a director of Parry and Evans, were dropped.

Tim Jones, Executive Director of Operations in North and Mid Wales for Natural Resources Wales, said: “The rules governing the storage, handling and transfer of waste are there for a reason. They protect people and the environment from its potentially harmful effects.

“Both companies involved in this case have now admitted that they broke those rules.

“We hope this sends a message to other organisations that they must behave responsibly when handling waste.

“Wherever we can, we will work with them to make sure they can comply with requirements. But if they fail, we will take enforcement action.

“We will continue to clamp down on the illegal waste operators to protect our natural resources and our communities, and to ensure a level playing field for businesses.”