‘I feel lucky to be alive’ says Holywell house blaze woman

A woman said she is “lucky to be alive” after her 300-year-old home caught fire.

Firefighters were called to a house on Pen Y Ball Hill in Holywell at around 8.15pm on Saturday following reports of a property fire in the roof space caused by an electrical fault.

Three appliances from Flint, Holywell and Deeside attended the scene.

Marina Devall, who lives in the cottage, said the fire had been “smouldering for hours” and believes it started due to a fault with a new smart meter that had been fitted in the home a few weeks ago.

She had been having tea with her partner Geoff when the fire started, but she did not notice anything was wrong until she went outside and noticed smoke and flames coming up from the roof.

The 58-year-old said: “It went up in seconds. The firemen said the wind could have changed which can be all it takes and I think that’s what made the flames come up.

“We managed to get out just in time. Now we can’t stay in the house because more of the roof might fall down, its so dangerous.

“I feel lucky to be alive. I’m like a cat with nine lives, I fell and nearly broke my back the other day and now this has happened. I feel like I’m using all my lives up very quickly.

“It’s a godsend we saw the flames. If I hadn’t had gone outside we would have gone to bed at around nine o’clock and not have woken up.”

She added: “The whole roof has got to come off now. Three hundred years old this house and I have lived here eight and a half years. We have been doing it up bit by bit but now we’ve got to start all over again. Everything has smoke damage. The firefighters who came said it is going to cost around £30,000 to put everything right again.

“I’m devastated but we’re alive and that’s the main thing.

“It’s just bricks and mortar.”

Ms Devall said she was very grateful for all the “brilliant” support she has had from those living close by and her friends and family.

She said Jonathan Carney, owner of the Black Lion Inn in Babell, had visited the house and brought two roast dinners for them to enjoy which she was very grateful for as they currently cannot use any facilities in the home.