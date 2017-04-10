Wrexham man traded indecent images of children while at work

Indecent images of children being abused were distributed worldwide by a food factory stock controller.

Steven Taylor, 55, was caught by two undercover police operations, one launched by The Met and the other by Kent police.

North Wales officers acting on the intelligence gathered arrested him at his home in Wrexham.

On Friday Taylor’s behaviour which involved more than 10,000 images, some of the worst kind available, was branded as “unbelievably evil” by a judge who jailed him for three and a half years.

Taylor, of St David’s Crescent in Wrexham, was told by Judge Rhys Rowlands at Mold Crown Court that his offending involved the most depraved conduct imaginable and had caused untold misery, suffering and corruption.

The defendant – said to have traded in indecent images and movies via a Russian website and who stored thousands of them on the Cloud – did not have access to the internet at home.

But he indulged in his behaviour on his computer tablet and mobile phone at work at the Oscar Mayer Foods Factory on the Wrexham Industrial Estate.

Judge Rowlands ordered him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. An indefinite sexual harm prevention order was made.

He admitted seven offences of distributing indecent images of children, making images by downloading them, possessing prohibited images of children and extreme images involving sex acts.

Judge Rowlands said that he had been caught thanks to some excellent police work by the various forces involved and he said officers should be congratulated.

When his equipment was analysed it was found that a great many images of young children being sexually abused were being stored and some of his emails were being distributed to about 400 like minded people at home and abroad.

The case was aggravated by the appalling nature of the acts, the young age of the children, and the judge said that some victims were plainly distressed and in pain during the footage.

“From any normal person’s perspective, your behaviour was unbelievably evil. There is no other way of looking at it,” he said.

It was a sophisticated operation on the defendant’s part and the number of recipients of “this depraved material” also aggravated his position.

Children were being abused so that images could be distributed and viewed for the sexual gratification of “the likes of you watching anonymously on their screens” often many miles away, the judge said.

Prosecuting barrister Anna Pope told how the offences dated back to 2015 and 2016 and it was one of the largest distribution case North Wales Police had dealt with.

It was given intelligence following undercover work by other forces where officers set up false profiles on various sites, including one in Russia, where people in the UK were found to be trading in indecent images of child sex abuse.

The defendant was found to be using a false name on the site and in his emails, but when officers made contact with him his identify became known via his computer IP address.

Taylor sent one officer an email link to a Cloud storage zip file which gave access to 259 movie files. He later gave the officer his Skype user name.

Undercover officers from Kent set up a false profile and received albums belonging to the defendant using a false name of Mark Love and he continued to communicate with them.

Arrested by North Wales officers in June of last year he said he was “not really up to date with internet stuff”, but would use it for Facebook, horse racing and watching detective films.

He denied any sexual interest in children and said no images would be found. After the material was discovered he made no comment.

A forensic examination showed he had stored images and sent them to his own devices so that he could view them.

Henry Hills, defending, said his client had indicated guilty pleas at an early stage in the magistrates’ court.

“Clearly the images are gross and the offences grave,” he said.

He had no relevant previous convictions, had a strong work ethic, had been with the same employer for 23 years, but was currently suspended.

Taylor had worked as a forklift driver and then a stock controller.

He was an introverted character who found it difficult to open up. He had no previous experience of custody, said Mr Hill.