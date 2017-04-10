Wrexham Council apologises after speed limit signs were installed ‘in error’

Wrexham Council has apologised after it put up speed reduction signs outside a primary school “in error”.

The authority said it decided not to place red 20mph signs on Llangollen Road near Ysgol Acrefair after consultation with the public and Cefn Community Council.

But the signs went up last week and parents who wanted them to stay protested on Friday against Wrexham Council’s decision to take them down.

Resident Tabitha Large, 43, said a Wrexham Council officer told one of the parents that the speed limit signs would not be enforced due to objections by Cllr Wright.

But Cllr Derek Wright said he was informed by the council that the authority was “changing its mind” about the plans due to public opposition, and he had called last week for clarification on the situation when he heard the signs were installed.

“I don’t have the power to take them down,” he said.

Mrs Large said a public consultation on the signs ended on December 6 with no objections.

She added Cllr Wright issued a ward newsletter several weeks ago which “in a very negative way” asked people to object to the 20mph zone.

By March there were enough people, along with pressure from Cllr Wright, she said, to ask them not to put the zone in place.

Mrs Large added: “The newsletter is very misleading, he mentions the main road to Acrefair.

“People believe that to be a very large stretch of road of approximately two miles, whereas it’s actually only 230 yards.

“I feel very, very upset and very let down by Mr Wright because he hasn’t been looking after our best interests.”

Mrs Large said the newsletter only came to Acrefair the week before last.

Some people still had not received a copy of the newsletter, she added, and residents did not think they had to take any action because the consultation period ended months ago.

“It was concluded and done as far as the Acrefair community was concerned,” she said.

“He’s not consulted with anyone near the road or anyone who would be affected by it, so I don’t don’t understand why he would be against it.”

In the newsletter Cllr Wright said Wrexham Council was “forcing” the “24-7, 365 days a week” speed reduction despite objections made by Cefn Community Council and him.

It asks those who feel such a measure is unnecessary to contact Lawrence Istead, Wrexham Council’s head of environment and planning.

Cllr Wright said he wanted a variable limit from 8am to 5pm, allowing for breakfast and after school clubs and it would revert to the current limit in the evenings and out of term.

He and the community council supported having two pelican crossings in place.

Cllr Wright also backed putting up signs and strategically placed safety railings.

All the feedback, apart from one email, seemed to back what Cllr Wright was suggesting, he said.

It is understood that one sign was taken down on Thursday, but parents held an “impromptu protest” to stop the second being removed.

A Wrexham Council spokesman said: “After consultation with members of the public within Acrefair and the local community council, it was decided that the council would not introduce a 20mph zone on the A539 near the school.

“The signs were unfortunately put up in error.

“Other measures to encourage drivers to be mindful of their speed will be considered at this location.

“We apologise for any misunderstanding.”