Sealand and Queensferry Dementia Café launch garden club

People living with dementia have started their own gardening club, with the help of their carers.

The Sealand and Queensferry Dementia Café meets on the last Monday of every month at St Andrews Hub.

A community partnership initiative has enabled the group to branch out and organise their own gardening club in Garden City, Deeside.

Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, who manage homes nearby donated £200 to the café.

Anwyl Construction also ran an activity session with the gardening club where they made bird feeders, nesting boxes and planters.

Louise Blackwell, community development officer at Clwyd Alyn, said: “The Anwyl Team were superb, they were joined by Ian Gibbons from IGJ Contractors and Huws Gray from Queensferry who along with Anwyl kindly donated materials.

“The café volunteers are an absolute inspiration. It was an absolute delight to join them for the morning and wish them well with their future gardening initiative.

She also thanked Natalie Palframan, communications co-ordinator at Anwyl, for her help with all the arrangements and partners at Flintshire County for their support.

Chris Owen, assistant site manager of Maes Helyg Project in Garden City, who assisted with activities on the day, said: “As part of our ‘thoughtful building’ ethos we support a number of community initiatives and it was a privilege and pleasure to be involved with the Dementia Café.

“It was wonderful to see how the café is helping improve the lives for people living with dementia and their carers, allowing them to feel involved in their local community, by feeling valued, and enabling friendships to be made.”