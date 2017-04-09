Kids from school in Hamner join the pirates to hunt for treasure

PUPILS dressed up in pirate and Roman gear to celebrate the end of term.

The event, held at St Chad's Church in Wales Voluntary Aided Primary in Hanmer, saw children of different age groups take part in a range of fun activities.

The mother and toddler group enjoyed an Easter egg hunt in the forest school area where they met the Easter Bunny.

Foundation phase children celebrated the end of their pirates topic by dressing up in pirate clothing, while years three and four classes came dressed as Romans, which they had just finished studying for their topic.

Headteacher Gaynor Purcell said the pirate activities began earlier in the year when teachers put a story up about a ship being sighted nearby, following which Paul Drake, of the Maelor School, burst into the classroom dressed as a pirate and invited them on a treasure hunt.

She added: “They were given a map and had to use their map-reading skills to find the buried treasure which was in the forest school area. Then they had to write about the treasure which they had to use their literacy skills for.

“During the celebration Paul came back and heard the children’s stories.

“It has been fantastic – and very surreal to see an Easter Bunny walking around with pirates and Romans.

“The kids have all had a great time, they are on a high.”