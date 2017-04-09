Flintshire and Wrexham record highest cycling casualty numbers in region

FLINTSHIRE and Wrexham have seen the highest number of cycling casualties in the region.

Official figures released by the Welsh Government have revealed the two counties had the highest number of cyclists being killed or injured in North Wales in 2015.

Wrexham had the third highest number in the whole of Wales, while Flintshire was fourth.

According to the figures, a total of 36 cyclists in Wrexham and 33 in Flintshire were killed or injured in 2015.

Only Cardiff and Swansea recorded a higher number.

The figures were relatively stable compared with previous years, where 27 cyclist casualties were recorded in Flintshire in 2014, with 35 in Wrexham.

The figures also showed that 22 per cent of those cyclist casualties in Wrexham during 2015 were children, while 15 per cent were children in Flintshire.

In Wales overall, there were 509 cyclist casualties recorded, a decrease compared with 567 in 2014.

There were two pedal cyclist fatalities, 121 serious casualties and 386 slightly injured pedal cyclist casualties in Wales during 2015.

The total number of pedal cyclist casualties amounted to 6.6 per cent of all types of road traffic casualties in Wales.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “The safety of all road users is a priority for the Welsh Government.

“The latest statistics show the number of pedal cyclist casualties has declined, while this decrease is to be welcomed, we want to see that reduction continue further still. The Road Safety Framework for Wales sets out the actions the Welsh Government and our key partners are taking to increase the safety of our roads and reduce the number of casualties.

“Government cannot do this alone, we all share a responsibility to ensure that we use our roads safely.”