Little Mad Hatters enjoy celebration at school in Wrexham

CHILDREN took a trip to Wonderland as they celebrated the grand opening of their new library.

Pupils at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Lea Road, Wrexham, were invited to take part in a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party yesterday.

The event, organised to coincide with the opening of the school’s renovated library, also received visitors including author Ceci Jenkinson, Mayor of Wrexham Cllr John Pritchard and Mayoress Ann Pritchard, Wrexham MP Ian Lucas, Siwan Meirion and Rona Davies of Wrexham Council and school governors, as well as the school’s friends association.

Headteacher Rachel Acton said: “They were in awe of Ceci as she spoke about her books and the process of writing a book from the note-taking stage to final publication. It was fantastic, the children had a lovely time.

”We are absolutely delighted with our new school library and the children and staff are very excited about having the opportunity to work with a real author.

“The library has been completely renovated and redecorated – we sent questionnaires out to children and parents about what sort of books they would like in there and this has been done in response to their answers.

“When we asked the children what they wanted to do to open the library, one said we needed to have a big hat, a red ribbon and a pair of scissors – the Mad Hatter idea developed from there. Some children made their own hats at home and others made them here during school.”

The event was also broadcast live via video link to other pupils in the school by year six pupils Thomas McGrady and Joe Collins.

In the morning, children spoke with author Ceci Jenkinson, who launched a project called ‘the champions of reading’ and gave them a reading deal which encouraged them to pick up more books.

The deal gave them rights they could use when reading including the right not to finish a book and the right to skip parts, as long as they promised to try to find books they enjoy.