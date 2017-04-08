Former deputy mayor of Wrexham died after hip break fall

A FORMER deputy mayor of Wrexham died after breaking her hip and several ribs in a fall.

Gwyneth Roberts, 89, who served as Deputy Mayor of Wrexham from 2011 to 2012, died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Tuesday, October 25, 2016.

She served as councillor for the town centre Grosvenor ward from 2004 to 2012 and served on Rhosddu Community Council.

Mrs Roberts had been a resident at Ashgrove Care Home on Chester Road, Gresford, since March 2016.

At an inquest into Mrs Roberts’ death held in Ruthin yesterday, her family praised the care she was given both at the home and at Wrexham Maelor Hospital following her fall.

The inquest heard evidence from Emma Lawrence, deputy manager at the care home, who said Mrs Roberts had two close friends in the care home who did everything together.

On the day of her fall on October 22 last year, Mrs Roberts and her friends had been on the way to the toilet shortly before they were due to have their tea.

Miss Lawrence said: “At about 4pm, myself and the manager, Maureen Sanderson, were in the main reception and we heard a shout.

“We found Gwyneth on the floor. She was in pain and we phoned for an ambulance. The fall was not witnessed by anyone to my knowledge and she had her trolley with her.

“She just said ‘I’ve gone, I fell,’. Her friends were in the bathroom when it happened. They went everywhere together, they were like the Three Musketeers. She wasn’t really complaining. She was more concerned that we were on the floor with her.

“She was a lovely lady.”

Mrs Roberts was taken to the Maelor hospital and it was found she had broken her right hip, as well as four ribs.

Surgery on her hip was considered but it would have been very complex because of metalwork already in place following a previous fracture.

On October 23, doctors explained to Mrs Roberts’ family she was extremely unwell.

Her condition appeared to be deteriorating and the outlook was very poor.

She died on October 25.

A post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Mark Atkinson showed Mrs Roberts died from a respiratory tract infection brought on by aortic valve stenosis and chest trauma.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, Nicola Jones, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, said Mrs Roberts’ poor health meant the fall was not survivable.

Mrs Roberts’ son, Colin, said: “The care involved from everyone at the care home through to the Maelor was second to none.”

Mrs Roberts was a member of Wrexham Methodist Church on Regent Street and was one of the longest-serving lay preachers on the Wrexham Circuit plan, having started in 1956.

She left sons Colin and Haydn.

Paying tribute shortly after her death, son Haydn said: “She was Wrexham born and bred, educated at Alexandra School and Grove Park.

“When she left school she went into hairdressing and was a preacher for 60 years until recently.

“Her health deteriorated in the last 12 months but she went into a care home and was very happy there.

“We have had many messages of condolence which hows how well liked she was.”