Domino's Pizza is set to come to Mold - with 35 jobs being created

Domino’s Pizza is set to open a late-night store in Mold – with the creation of 35 jobs.

The popular chain has lodged a planning application for a takeaway shop at the former Choices store at Daniel Owen Precinct.

In documents submitted by planning agents Pegasus Group, the company said the store would create 35 full-time and part-time roles.

They said: “The proposed hot food takeaway will operate between the hours of 10am and midnight, Sunday to Thursday and between 10am and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

“The proposed store will create approximately 35 jobs.

“The jobs will be part-time and full-time and employees will be sourced locally.”

The planning application is seeking a change of use from the building’s most recent use as an employment agency.

Domino’s said: “There are a number of vacant units within the frontage.

“The proposal seeks to convert the only vacant non-A1 unit.

“There are no other takeaways within the shopping frontage and therefore the proposed change of use would not create a harmful over-concentration of food and drink uses in this part of the centre. The proposal would bring back into active use a town centre unit which has been vacant for approximately 10 months.

“It would generate footfall to and from the site and would enhance the vitality and viability of Mold town centre.”

Domino’s added that while there is no immediate parking facilities available, there were many within Mold that could be used.

“Overall, it is considered that there is a suitable amount of parking within the vicinity of the appeal site.

“Ultimately, customers and delivery drivers who risk parking illegally would risk prosecution or a fine.”

Last week, members of Mold Town Council expressed concerns over the rise in the number of vacant properties in Daniel Owen Precinct.

Some members expressed hope that the property agents considered lowering rents to attract more businesses.