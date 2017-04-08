Proposals for almost 200 homes in Penymynydd recommended for refusal

Controversial plans for almost 200 new homes in a village look set to be thrown out.

Planning officers at Flintshire Council have recommended that proposals by Redrow Homes for 186 properties on Chester Road in Penymynydd be thrown out.

It comes after a major backlash against the plans from residents living in the area, who argued that developments in the area had the potential to “destroy” their village.

In a report ahead of Flintshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, the authority’s chief officer for planning and environment Andrew Farrow recommended the plans be thrown out – stating they would impact the “cohesiveness of the community”.

He said: “In terms of the principle of residential development on the site, it is considered contrary to both national and local planning policies given that the site is located outside the settlement boundary and within open countryside as defined by the Adopted Flintshire Unitary Development Plan.

“The site is being promoted predominantly on the basis of the current shortfall in housing land supply.

“However, it is considered that the weight attached to increasing the housing land supply does not outweigh the harm that would arise from the detrimental impact of such a scale of development as this would have upon the cohesiveness of the community and the principles of sustainable development.”

He added that it had been considered not enough detail had been provided relating to surface water management.

A huge number of objections were lodged by members of the public and community leaders in relation to the plans.

Penyffordd councillor David Williams said he “strongly objected” to the proposals, arguing that the plan would have severe negative impacts on the community.

Fellow Penyffordd councillor Cindy Hinds added that she also objected to the plans – with concerns about sewerage, traffic, impact on residential amenities, and potential “environmental disaster” if the homes were developed.

Strong objections were also raised by Penyffordd Community Council. as well as 309 members of the public.

Concerns centered around the “loss of the village”, transport issues, lack of school places and the impact on other amenities.

Mr Farrow added: “It is acknowledged that in terms of the principle of the development...that the council is not able to demonstrate a five year housing supply.

”Also...significant weight can only be attached to this if the proposed development is otherwise complaint with local and national policies.

”This is not the case with this application, particularly where it is considered that the development upon such a scale of this would have a significant detrimental impact upon the cohesiveness of the community and the principles of sustainable development.”

The developer argued that the proposal was “sustainable”, and that significant weight should be attached to the need for a five year housing supply.

When they first brought the proposals forward, the developer said: “Given the strong demand for housing locally, and how well our previous development was received, we believe this is a key site to help boost housing numbers in Flintshire and provide much-needed new homes.

“The land has potential to deliver around 190 properties, including affordable homes, for first time buyers and families. In addition, it would also provide additional open space and a new play area.”