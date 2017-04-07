CCTV catches potential thief trying to enter cars in Buckley

A POTENTIAL thief has been caught on camera trying to access cars on a residential street.

Images were captured by resident Chris Hayes of a person trying to get into vehicles parked in the driveways of homes on The Brackens in Buckley.

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 3.27am.

The CCTV footage shows the unknown person walking from house to house checking whether the doors of cars are locked.

The images show the person trying three cars on the street, but not successfully accessing any of them.

Mr Hayes said a neighbour informed him that their car had been broken into, and items taken, so he trawled through the footage to check if it had picked anything up.

He added: “It took a few hours trawling through watching it but it was worth it to find the thief.”

General advice from North Wales Police urges the public to ensure their vehicles are locked, nothing is on display in the vehicle and all items are locked safely in the boot or removed from the car.

They have added items such as CD players and sat nav systems are marked with a postcode or vehicle registration number.

Police add that people should consider adding security devices to vehicles, ensure keys are kept safe and parked in a safe place.