Disabled son left 'terrified' after four deliberate fires near home in Hope

A mother has said her disabled son is “terrified” after four “deliberate” fires were started near their home.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service tackled two fires in Alyndale, Hope on Wednesday and a spokesman confirmed they believe they were started deliberately.

The first incident, reported at about 5pm, involved 10 square metres of garden waste on fire and one crew from Wrexham attended the scene.

The fire service then received a call regarding the second fire at about 9pm, which was also in the open.

The incident, which was declared over by 10.10pm, resulted in 10 square metres of fire damage to gorse and shrubs, as well as some damage to a fence.

Yesterday, two more fires in the same area were started and firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 11.20am.

Jackie Williams said her son saw schoolchildren running from the scene after a hedge was set alight yesterday morning.

She said: “I never thought it would happen round here. I have lived her for 25 years and never had any trouble like this.

“It’s just a bad bunch of kids, it must be. But surely the parents know who they are.

“They aren’t little fires, they start from something big. The whole of my neighbour’s garden was alight.

“The parents have no control. It’s a case do you know where your children are? One of my sons has cerebral palsy and he is terrified.

“He thinks they’re going to set fire to our house.”

A spokesman for the fire service said the incidents yesterday were deliberate and 300m of hedge was damaged.

One fire was started in the fields near Ysgol Estyn on Hawarden Road and the other was in Alyndale. Nobody was hurt during the incidents.

A resident of Hawarden Road said: “There was two last night.

“This morning, it started again. I even had to put one out myself.

“Whether someone has come back again or its a different group or person I don’t know.

“They found a little bottle of something left by the fire which might have caused it.

“It’s kids, it must be. It’s a massive problem round here and they must be related. It is scary and I’m worried they’re just going to keep doing it.”