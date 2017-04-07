Street in Wrexham cordoned off following police firearms raid

A street in Wrexham has been cordoned off after a police firearms raid.

Two people have been arrested after police executed a firearms search warrant at an address in Chapel Street Wrexham this morning.

A police spokesman said the building has been evacuated and the street cordoned off after “suspected firearms” were recovered along with “a quantity of unstable fireworks and thunder flashes”.

“As a result, the building has been evacuated as a precaution and the street cordoned off,” he added.

“The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Department is due to attend shortly."

A man aged 28 and a woman aged 35 have been arrested on suspicion of the possession of firearms.

Chief inspector Dave Jolly said: “ I would like to reassure the public that this is not a terrorist related incident.

“The warrant was executed as a result of intelligence provided by the community.

“Officers will remain at the scene for some time carrying out investigations and I would ask the public for their patience and cooperation.”