Man from Wrexham ‘milked’ sick mother’s account for his own use

A MAN convicted of defrauding his sick, elderly mother out of more than £18,000 was told by a judge it had been “despicable” behaviour.

Michael Stephen Hughes, 58, from Wrexham denied he had used his late mother’s money for his own use and said money spent on plane flights to the Philippines for his wife had been with his mother’s blessing.

Asked about large amounts of cash withdrawn from her accounts, he claimed his mother was a shopaholic who would buy clothes which she did not even wear.

But the prosecution told a jury at Mold Crown Court that the mother had been a frugal lady who in the last years of her life had suffered from dementia.

Judge Rhys Rowlands, sitting at Mold Crown Court yesterday, bailed Hughes, of Hampden Way, Acrefair, pending sentence later in the month.

He warned that all sentencing options, including custody, would remain open.

“This was a breach of trust against your own elderly mother which is pretty despicable behaviour frankly,” the judge declared.

“You have been convicted by the jury of what on any view are serious and despicable offences.”

The defendant had not assisted at all over where the money went.

But the judge told him: “To suggest a lady in her 80s, in ill-health and in hospital, needed to withdraw cash to spend on clothes was frankly ridiculous.”

Judge Rowlands told Hughes that if he had been prepared to admit what he had done it would have been better for him.

“All sentencing options will remain open. I do view this as a pretty appalling breach of trust in respect of a very elderly lady.

“You were milking her money, using it for yourself and your family.”

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation service and asked for a medical note over the condition of the defendant, who attended court using two crutches.

Barrister Karl Scholz, prosecuting, said Hughes took the money from the bank account of his late mother Barbara Hughes between 2009 and 2011.

Cash was spent on plane flights to the Philippines for his wife as well as on petrol and groceries.

Mrs Hughes, who also suffered from diabetes, was in hospital for up to 30 of the 57 week period of the offences and was eventually taken into a care home in Llangollen and died aged 82 on Christmas Eve, 2013.

Her other two children, Wendy Hughes and Alan Hughes, approached the police with suspicions over their elder brother’s behaviour and their fear he was “milking her accounts” for his own benefit.

The defendant, who was in the Royal Navy before working as a market trader and lorry driver, had power of attorney over her affairs.

Her home at Heol Cefnydd, Cefn Mawr, was transferred to all three siblings.

Hughes had met his current wife on an Asian dating site in January, 2005. He flew to Singapore to meet her and in March, 2006 the couple got married.

They cared for his mother and he denied taking money from his mother’s account to spend on himself and his family.

He claimed his mother was a shopaholic and after she went into a care home, he said he found stacks of carrier bags with clothes in that had never been worn and still had the tags on.

Hughes, who said he had got over a previous drink problem, told the jury it was his mother who offered to pay for his wife to travel back to the Philippines to visit her mother when she was suffering from breast cancer.

He agreed only he had access to the accounts, but said all withdrawals were authorised.

After she died, the defendant’s younger brother had access to the bank statements and he and his sister went to the police because a substantial amount had been withdrawn.

Matthew Dunford, defending, told the jury that it was the defence case that all withdrawals had been authorised by the defendant’s mother.