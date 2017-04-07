Man created false Facebook profile to facilitate sex with girl, 14

A man used a false Facebook profile to pester an under aged girl for sex .

Isaac Lowther, then 22, persuaded her to get into his van by threatening to park outside her home and refusing to leave.

Parked in an isolated spot in Dock Road, Connah’s Quay, he offered her cannabis and asked for sex.

But a court heard yesterday how he was disturbed by an undercover police officer.

Lowther drove off in the van with the girl aged 14 still inside.

Mold Crown Court heard how Lowther, now 24, of Little Lane Caravan Park at Goose Green, Wigan, was pursued and arrested.

Judge Niclas Parry jailed him for 28 months and ordered him to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

He was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Charges of people trafficking, which he denied, were allowed to remain on the file.

The case brings to an end Operation Lenton cases, under which a large number of men were charged and eventually cleared of sexual offences

Judge Parry told Lowther that his behaviour amounted to nothing less than grooming and he had attempted to use drugs to facilitate the offence.

Back in March, 2015 when he was aged 22 and extremely sexually experienced, Lowther made a “determined attempt” to have sexual activity with the 14-year-old girl, he said.

What he intended was full intercourse and he made his approach using a false social media profile which he set up for the purposes of deceiving his then fiancée so that he could have sexual relations with other females, the judge said.

“You used that profile to pester her to leave her home and join you. You had previously asked one of your friends to ask if she would have sex with you. Throughout, you knew her age.”

The girl was initially able to resist him but he made it clear that he knew where she lived that she would go to her home and would not leave.

She found him intimidating and in the end she got into his van because she wanted to get him away from her house.

The victim’s education and confidence had been affected and she had asked her mother if the family could move out of the area “because of you”.

Later DS Shaun Parry of North Wales Police said; “This is a very positive result.

“The victim has been supported by the police and social services and other agencies throughout this case and I’d like to thank our partners for their assistance.

“I hope the sentence will reassure the community that we pursue those who commit sexual crimes against children and will bring them to justice.

“I’d also like to appeal to any victims of sexual crime to have the confidence to come forward . You will be supported.”