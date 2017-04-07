Rape case men cleared after witness from Deeside area storms out of court

A group of six men who allegedly passed around a young girl and raped her in the back of vehicles have all been formally cleared.

The prosecution had alleged that the girl from the Deeside area was abused between the ages of 13 and 17 after she had been identified as vulnerable.

But she stormed out of Mold Crown Court and refused to give evidence as she was being cross-examined by defence lawyers.

The case against the six men was adjourned for several days, but the prosecution then offered no evidence against them when the witness, now aged 20, made it clear she would not return to testify.

The defendants – Rocky Evans, 22, of Old Hall Road, Elton, Chester, who denied four charges of rape, one charge of sexual assault, and two charges of people trafficking for sexual exploitation; James Dean Evans, 21, of Alvanley View in Elton, who faced three charges of rape; Jimmy Dean Holden, 20, of River View caravan park, Tan House Lane, Widnes, who faced two rape charges; Silvester Martin Price, 19, of Ascot Close, Albany Park, Oswestry, who faced one rape charge; Danny Arthur Roberts, 31, of Park Hall caravan site, Oswestry, who faced two rape charges and Billy Joe Evans, 21, of Park Hall caravan site , Oswestry, who faced one rape charge – were all formally found not guilty.

A second related trial involving the same complainant against eight other men did not get off the ground when the prosecution offered no further evidence against seven of them and they were also formally found not guilty.

However, the case against Isaac Lowther, 24, of Little Lane Caravan Park at Goose Green in Wigan, was adjourned for trial.

He had pleaded guilty to a charge of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity – against a second complainant – and was jailed today.

Judge Niclas Parry then lifted a Contempt of Court Act order imposed earlier to prevent the prejudice of related proceedings.

Previously found not guilty were Thomas Lloyd Wilson, 18, of Warren Road, Market Drayton, who had been bailed to another address and who faced three rape charges; Levi Gorman, 18, of Ince Lane, Elton, Chester, who faced one charge of rape and one charge of human trafficking; Thomas David Beaney, 21, of Chester Road, Pentre, Deeside, who faced one count of rape and one of sexual assault; Miles Berry, 23, of King’s Road in Connah’s Quay, who faced three counts of rape and one charge of people trafficking; James Anthony Doran, 23, who lives in a caravan site in Kent, who was charged with one rape offence, two charges of sexual assault, and people trafficking; Paddy Doran, 18, of Tara Park Caravan Site, Oil Lane, Liverpool, who faced two charges of rape and one charge of people trafficking; and Stephen Berry, 18, of Factory Road in Sandycroft, who faced one rape count.

James Doran admitted possessing an indecent video clip of a child and distributing that video clip and earlier received a four month prison sentence suspended for 12 months with 25 days rehabilitation. He was ordered to pay £400 costs.