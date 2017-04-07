Electrician from Acrefair is jailed for assault and intimidation

An electrician attacked his girlfriend and later threatened that her life would be over, a court heard.

Daniel Warburton, 36, was intending to intimidate her not to give evidence.

Warburton, of Lancaster Terrace in Acrefair, was jailed for a total of 18 months at Mold Crown Court after he admitted assault, intimidation and being in breach of an earlier suspended prison sentence.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said the victim had been in a relationship with Warburton and in January went to his home to retrieve her keys.

He refused to hand them over, lost his temper and indulged in a “sustained piece of bullying” against her.

She was slapped, he threatened to headbutt her and dragged her about by her hair.

Disgustingly, he spat at her, the judge said.

She suffered bruising on her hands while trying to retrieve the keys, he would not let her out, then shouted at her to leave and pushed her out.

He sent text messages to her, some apologetic, followed by a number of threats, all trying to persuade her not to make a complaint.

Warburton went to her home the day afterwards, was angered when he saw some paperwork given to her by the police and warned her that she had “not seen anything yet”.

When he got home her “life would be over” and he threatened to smash her home, her car and destroy her job.

He said he would destroy everything and would not leave a paper trial.

The original suspended prison sentence was imposed last year and he was ordered not to approach another former partner or her new boyfriend.

The judge told Warburton he took into account his guilty plea at the magistrates court and that he had not been in custody before.

Dafydd Roberts, defending, said his client had spent nine weeks on remand and had used the time usefully.

He had completed various courses, including mathematics, asbestos awareness, business and finance and design and technology.

Mr Roberts said: “He is sorry for his behaviour. He knows he needed to change his ways and address his behaviour.”

Barrister Frances Willmott, prosecuting, said following the first incident Warburton was apologetic and accepted he had behaved badly but then he went on to accuse her of over-reacting.

At 10am the following day he went around to her home, apologised and said that he wanted to hug her but when he saw paperwork left by the police he said that if he went down he would take her down with him.

He even falsely accused her of causing a cut to his arm with a knife, said Miss Willmott.