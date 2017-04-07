Tributes paid to popular musician and actor who grew up in Rhos

TRIBUTES continue to pour in for popular musician and accomplished actor Dafydd Dafis.

Mr Dafis, who grew up in Rhos, was highly regarded as an actor in Wales and also as an accomplished musician who had released several albums.

The tributes have been led by his brother William Rhys Davies of Ponciau – known locally as Rhys – who told the Leader of his family’s shock after Mr Dafis, 58, who was living in Beaumaris, was found dead in the Bangor area on Monday.

Mr Davies, the general manager at The Stiwt Theatre in Rhos, said: “We just miss him terribly, everyone is in absolute shock but the support we have had from his friends has been unbelievable.

“He was very well respected in his trade. He could be quite temperamental as actors often are and he could be complex at times, but he was always very kind towards people.”

Mr Davies, 55, added he believes his brother’s interest in music and acting began at Ysgol Morgan Llwyd – where they both attended along with older brother Ifan – as well as the influence of their father John Tudor Davies MBE, who was life president and former accompanist and conductor of Rhos Male Voice Choir.

He added: “At school we did lots of rock operas and I think that was where he caught the bug, but it is a family thing, there was always music in the house and I think our dad did influence him.

“He was multi-talented. He could sing and was a very good saxophonist. He released three CDs through Sain Records. A lot of the songs on there were composed by himself as well as with his writing partner Llyr.”

Paying tribute to her friend on Facebook, Fiona Bennett-Heritage posted: “Daf and I recorded one of my songs in both English and Welsh at the Sain Studios in 1993.

“I had assumed he would sing below my line but he came up with something so beautiful and unexpected, I stood in the control room feeling deeply honoured he had agreed to sing on the album.

“He was a complex character, a wonderfully committed and dedicated musician and an almost ridiculously modest man.

“I am absolutely stunned to hear about this, he had such talent and more importantly, was a lovely human being.

“I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Mari Geraint, 31, of Felinheli, said: “I came to know Dafydd as he played my sister’s father on the welsh TV Soap opera Rownd a Rownd.

“From that day forward he was like a second father to us. My sister’s husband even asked his permission to marry her (as well as our own father). He’s been at every family occasion, weddings, christenings and so on.

“Dafydd was and still is a beautiful soul, he was the kindest person, a true gentleman in every sense of the word. He was always looking out for people. He will be missed very much. Wales is a much poorer place without him.”

Ynys Mon AM Rhun Ap Iowerth added his tribute to Mr Dafis on Twitter, posting: “I didn’t know him, but I am sad to hear of the death of Dafydd Dafis. ‘Ty Coz’ will be a favourite song for many throughout time. In the words of Iwan Llwyd: His voice will ring eternal.”

Mr Dafis studied at the College of Music and Drama in Cardiff in the late 1970s before working for Cwmni Theatr Cymru and going on to feature prominently in several major S4C series in a long career.

He had previously lived in Bangor and Cardiff. Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.