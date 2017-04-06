Flintshire's crematorium set to be open by 2018 as legal battle comes to an end

The fierce battle over who can build a crematorium in the county has finally been settled.

Oxfordshire-based Memoria has been victorious in the legal battle with Flintshire funeral directors J E Davies and Son over who will provide the area’s long-awaited crematorium.

Memoria has said it now hopes to have the facility, which will be on land near Kelsterton Lane and Oakenholt Lane, open by next year.

It comes after the High Court refused the appeals of Edward Davies, who runs J E Davies and Son, to have the planning permission quashed.

Memoria said Mr Davies has said will not appeal the decision further.

Jamieson Hodgson, business development director of Memoria, said: “We are delighted that permission to take the Section 288 challenge against our scheme has been refused.

“This demonstrated that the arguments put forward were not deemed to even be arguable by two separate judges.

“We also welcome the news that J E Davies and Son has decided not to appeal this decision further.”

Memoria was given the go-ahead to build its £4 million crematorium following a six-day planning inquiry in August last year.

Following this, Mr Davies attempted to challenge the decision in the High Court, but the challenge was deemed “not arguable”.

He then challenged this decision, but following a hearing last month, this was also refused.

Mr Hodgson said that now the long-running saga was over, building work would begin within months.

He said: “We are currently finalising our remaining pre-commencement conditions with the hope of starting on site in July, 2017.

“This means we will aim to be open by mid-2018 so we can finally provide this much needed public service facility to the people of Flintshire.”

Mourners currently have to travel to crematoriums at St Asaph, Colwyn Bay, Pentrebychan at Wrexham or Blacon in Chester.

Mr Davies had submitted plans to build a crematorium on green barrier land at Starkey Farm, near Northop.

These plans were first thrown out in October, 2014 after councillors felt they could not approve it without considering Memoria’s plan at the same time.

He later resubmitted his bid, but withdrew it and chose to appeal to the planning inspectorate over the original refusal. That appeal was then also withdrawn by Mr Davies.

In February, 2015, Flintshire Council’s planning committee refused Memoria’s proposal, leading to them appealing the decision.