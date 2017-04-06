Fresh calls made to move drug rehabilitation services from Wrexham town centre

Fresh calls have been made to move drugs treatment services from Wrexham town centre.

Cllr Hugh Jones, Wrexham Council’s lead member for communities and partnerships, faced questions from Wrexham Town Centre Forum members .

Cain Wynn, of Skinny’s Health Food shop in Henblas Street, called for a “mega rehab” facility outside the town centre where people could be helped.

“These people are always going to take drugs. You can’t fix them all – that’s what they want to do with their lives,” he said.

The only way to fix the problem, he added, was to move their support network.

“It’s got to be moved. It’s got to be out of the town centre,” he said.

“As long as they’re getting fed and watered and there’s support in the town centre, that’s where they’re going to come. That’s a fact.”

Cllr Jones said there had been a problem in the town centre for a “significant period of time”, but added the problems had accelerated in the last 12-15 months.

One of the reasons for problems had been the support services were located in or close to the town centre.

But Cllr Jones said it was “almost impossible to resolve that” and Wrexham Council had no legal powers to move agencies.

He said: “If we were starting anew I think the ideal place would be within the hospital environment, but Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board tell me that’s not possible.”

Dean Chadwick, who had previously slept rough in Wrexham, told how a group of homeless people who were not drug users had previously moved out of the town centre and formed their own camp.

“I can’t see why the council can’t set up a camp site where all these agencies that are there for help could have a pitch and they could have all the help they need away from town centre,” he added.

The idea would be that those agencies would not have to move their bases.

Cllr Jones thanked Mr Chadwick and said: “That’s an option really worth exploring.”

Cllr Jones and Rhian Jones, Wrexham Council’s senior partnerships officer, were grilled about security arrangements at King Street Bus Station, which has been the focus of national news coverage in recent weeks.

The councillor told how new psychoactive substances had increased in presence and availability and had effectively taken over from class A and B drugs.

But he stressed Wrexham “was not alone in experiencing these problems” and it was as bad, if not worse in some places.

Last year, he added, the council started working with a number of agencies that are supporting a number of service users.

The meeting heard that 47 people had been identified as “visible vulnerable” in Wrexham but “many of their behaviour patterns don’t cross the criminal threshold”.

A recent ‘impact day’ at Trinity Church saw 32 of those people engage with police and services.

The public spaces protection order was also having an effect, Cllr Jones said.

“There seems to be a reduction in anti-social behaviour in the town centre, but there is still some work to be done,” he added.

Issuing tickets in itself was not a solution, Cllr Jones added, and the success would be measured by the reduction in anti-social behaviour.

He added: “At the end of the day we are dealing with human beings. A number of them, many of them, might have started life in a total different position than they are now.”

The PSPO was used where necessary as the “stick”, but the council also had to encourage people to access services that would give them a long-term solution.

But he added: “Where people are refusing to engage with services and where people are crossing the boundaries of criminality, they can be arrested.”

During the meeting, John Gallanders of AVOW stressed that not all homeless people were connected with drugs.

He also expressed concern about the lack of detoxification beds in Wrexham, with two of the 12 available being allocated to the county, and the rest to others on a two beds per county basis.

Mr Gallanders also expressed concerns about young people dabbling in new psychoactive substances.

Cllr Dana Davies asked why North Wales Police recommendations from 2015, which included locating police in the bus station, had not been implemented.

Cllr Jones had earlier told the meeting that North Wales Police had put a significant amount of resources into dealing with the problem in the the town centre.

But he added: “The level of resources currently being put into Wrexham town centre is probably unsustainable and this is why we have to find alternative and longer term solutions.”

Miss Jones added the recommendations of the police report were “no longer an option” due to police resources.

She added that the council had looked at whether security support was adequate and whether the bus station needed to be open at all times.

They had also looked at moving the toilets to a “strategic location” and making them pay on entry.

Cllr Jones added that security measures had been installed on the toilet windows by request of the police and that a body camera for the warden was being looked into.