Wrexham woman admits throwing garden ornament at car windscreen

A WOMAN has admitted damaging a car after throwing a garden ornament at the windscreen.

Sherry Sabrina Thomas, of White Lion Close, Bottom Road, Summerhill, also threw paint at the VW Caddy belonging to John Lee Williamson, outside her Wrexham home on March 18.

Thomas, 37, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when she appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court. Prosecuting, Justin Espie said: “It is a case of the defendant engaging with the victim in conversation online for weeks before she agreed to go to the victim’s address.

”The next morning she returned to her address and argued with the victim, the defendant throwing a garden ornament at the windscreen causing it to crack, and water-based paint at the vehicle.”

Stephen Edwards, defending, said Thomas was “upset” with the victim from the night before but was “a nice, sensible, lady looking forward to the future”.

District judge Gwyn Jones gave Thomas a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £100 compensation for the damage to the windscreen.

She will also have to pay £80 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.