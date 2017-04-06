Woman running London Marathon for Wrexham hospice...dressed as a toilet roll

A woman is raising funds for a local hospice in the most unusual way.

Sue Ridgeon is taking part in this year’s London marathon, dressed as a giant toilet roll, to raise funds for Nightingale House in Wrexham.

Sue was inspired to run the gruelling 26.2 mile race after witnessing the care her cousin, Juliet Hayden received at the hospice in 2015 before she died aged 50.

She said: “The care which my cousin received was incredible. Nothing was ever too much hassle or bother for the nurses and doctors.

“Everything which was required was provided, to lessen pain and improve her quality of life in the last few months.

“The staff were always on hand with advice and support – for both my cousin and her immediate family.

“During my cousin’s passing, the nurses made every effort to ensure she was not in pain and was as comfortable as possible.

“The commitment which was shown to my cousin, and us as her family, throughout her illness was second to none.

“Even her funeral was performed by the Chaplin associated with the hospice, which was an incredible comfort to the family as we met him before she passed away.

“He also knew her personally and could add his own insight during the service.”

If running dressed as a giant toilet roll wasn’t enough of a feat in itself, Sue also aims to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in a toilet roll costume and has been training hard to reach her goal.

“I need to run the London Marathon in under five-hours to earn the Guinness World Record. I have already run up to 20 miles in training in around three-and-a-half-hours. So it really is a case of slow and steady wins the race.

“In the coming weeks I plan to train in my costume, though I’m aware of the attention it is going to generate and am trying to convince a friend to run or cycle with me during these particular training runs.”

This isn’t the first time that Sue, from Berkshire, has donned an unusual outfit in the name of charity but she is hoping that her latest effort will generate a bit more attention for Nightingale House.

“I have ran a half marathon dressed as 118 man, and a 10km in a whoopie cushion costume previously, but this will be my first marathon and this costume is a little more challenging.

“I love fancy dress so there was no way I could run this event without it. I am hoping it will also encourage more donations too. Surely being dressed as a giant toilet roll is worth a few quid?” she added.

So far, Sue has surpassed her original fundraising target of £600 and is now hoping to raise at least £2,000 for Nightingale House along with her two other chosen charities.

“It would be great to raise £2,000 or more,” said Sue. “Nightingale House is a great charity which does amazing work and every penny made will make a difference to patients and their families, which I have experienced firsthand.

“The thought of all that they do as a charity will definitely help me and my toilet roll get around London on April 23.”

Christine Dukes of Nightingale House said: “The London Marathon is an enormous challenge for anyone taking part, but to undertake a challenge of this scale dressed as a toilet roll and trying to break the world record to boot, is an amazing achievement.

“Here at Nightingale House, we strive to make a difference to the lives of our patients and their families but we couldn’t continue our vital work without the support of people like Sue taking on these fantastic challenges for us.

“We are proud to have her as part of Team Nightingale.”