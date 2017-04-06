Thieves strike again and steal Deeside gardening group’s water feature

A water feature has been stolen from a gardening project just as a group received a new secure shed.

The Winnie the Pooh water fountain was taken from alongside a raised flower bed at Mill Lane allotments in Connah’s Quay where Digging Deeside hold weekly sessions.

The theft is the latest act of criminality to befall the group and coincided with members receiving a secure shed after months of anti-social behaviour at the site.

In July last year thieves made off with tools, loose change and even a packet of chocolate biscuits from the site, while in September items, including three gas cylinders, a camping stove, kettle – and even a jar of coffee – were snatched.

Another attack on the group in February saw more items stolen and vandalism at the allotment site.

Such was the distress caused by the attacks, some of the more vulnerable volunteers did not want to visit the allotment alone outside of the project’s hours, with less physically able volunteers having to remove all equipment, including bulky tools, off site.

Members will now be able to lock away tools and other items that are too expensive to replace.

Sarah Way, project co-ordinator, said: “Even seeds are expensive at £1 a packet, our project uses many of seed packets throughout the year and to replace even these small items is difficult and upsetting to volunteers who don’t understand why the project was targeted.”

Digging Deeside is looking for donations of seeds, bulbs, plants, gardening books, compost, tools, pots, string, buckets, wood which can be made into frames for growing plants, untreated pallet wood and anything that the project could use for craft ideas at the project.

The project meets every Tuesday morning between 10am – noon and all are welcome. People should bring their own mug and £1 donation towards tea, milk, biscuits and gas for the stove.

The project is requesting that if anyone locates the stolen Disney water fountain to get in touch by email at info@rainbowbiz.org.uk