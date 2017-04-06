Nellie surrounded by her family for 100th birthday at Holywell care home

A well-loved lady who says she’d “never see 100” has been celebrating the milestone with her friends and family.

Staff at Coed Duon care home on Halkyn Road, Holywell, hosted a party for resident Nellie Taylor, who turned 100 yesterday.

Nellie was delighted to have received a card from the Queen and to have all her family come over to see her at the residential home.

Some had travelled from London and Coventry to celebrate.

Nellie has four children, 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She said: “I never thought I’d see 100.

“It is wonderful to get a card from the Queen. I’ve loved seeing my family.”

The 100-year-old was born in London and worked for the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, a leading medical research centre.

But as she grew older she could no longer look after herself and “was very frail” according to her daughter Doreen Papper, who said she decided her mother should be closer to her in Holywell at Coed Duon.

Doreen and her family have lived in Wales for 50 years.

They moved to Flintshire from London because of their “love for Wales”.

The 75-year-old said: “She was bewildered to have a card from the Queen. She said, ‘Oh it looks like the Queen has sent me a card’ and couldn’t believe that she actually had.

“My mum is loved by many and makes friends easily. She’s quite a chatty person, she gets on well with the staff here [at the care home]. The family all care a lot about her.”

Coed Duon staff threw her a party where all her friends from the care home also came down to celebrate in the living area.

Cllr Joe Johnson, mayor of Holywell and member of The Cheesecutters band, also performed for the 100-year-old.

Kathryn Jones, manager of Coed Duon, said: “We all think the world of Nellie. She is very well-liked. I’ve known her daughter for a long time, she came to us and wanted to bring Nellie here as she was on her own down south.

“She lived on her own but since she’s come here she absolutely loves company. She’s always the first one up in the morning waiting for us. She loves music and bingo and she’ll join in with anything.”

Pupils from Ysgol Maes Glas also came to visit Nellie to give her a cake and a card from the school.

Her great grandchildren were amazed she had turned 100, including Leona Lay, aged seven, who said she could not believe her ‘great gran’ had never eaten a McDonald’s adding, “Not even when she was a kid?”.