Last call for young talent to join Sir Bryn Terfel on stage at Llangollen Eisteddfod

Time is running out for a talented boy soprano or treble to apply for the chance to perform with Sir Bryn Terfel on stage at this year’s Llangollen Eisteddfod.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will see the successful boy soprano or treble join the cast of the classic opera, Tosca, in the role of Shepherd Boy, completing the star studded line-up which includes world renowned soprano Kristine Opolais and the powerful tenor, Kristian Benedikt.

The concert on Tuesday, July 4, is being sponsored by the arts-loving care organisation Pendine Park and will help celebrate the festival’s 70th anniversary.

The deadline for submissions for those wanting to apply for the role of Shepherd Boy is Saturday, and the open auditions to find the Shepherd Boy will be held at the Royal International Pavilion on Saturday, April 29.

Applicants will be asked to perform two individual pieces – ‘I give you sighs’ from Tosca, Act 3 and another of their own choosing.

According to the organisers, Tosca will be one of the main highlights of a week which will also see audiences wowed by jazz singer Gregory Porter and Welsh rock legends, the Manic Street Preachers.

On the Thursday of Eisteddfod week Pendine Park and Sir Bryn will be teaming up again as sponsors of the Voice of the Future Competition to find the world’s best young singers when the finalists will be competing for the Pendine Trophy and a cheque for £6,000.

First up though is Tosca which tells a tragic tale of lust, political intrigue and murder.

The festival’s music director, Eilir Owen Griffiths, said: “Being chosen for the role of Shepherd Boy is an extraordinary prize and one that could potentially change the winner’s life forever.

“The opportunity to perform with artists of this calibre is not one that comes along often and should be grabbed with both hands.

“I can’t wait to see what fresh talent is unearthed in the Open Auditions and I’m certain that whoever is selected as the ‘Shepherd Boy’ will help bring this wonderful opera to life in the most beautiful way.

”On the night, we will be presenting an array of stellar global talent in a fantastic performance of Tosca, which sees Opolais and Terfel perform together for the first time.

“This hugely talented duo will be reunited on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera in New York for another performance of Tosca, so the Eisteddfod audience will be the first to experience this unique combination on stage.

”The sheer quality of the line-up for Tosca underscores the International Eisteddfod’s reputation for offering audiences world-class performances and the concert will deliver an unrivalled experience that is not to be missed.”

For further information or to apply to audition for the role of the Shepherd Boy, visit international-eisteddfod.co.uk